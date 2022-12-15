LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from his home.

Joseph Thorns was last seen on Dec. 13 near the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard (near Bruce Street).

He is described as 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds with dark brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and blue jeans.

Thorns is a type 1 diabetic but is said to have access to his medication because he brought it with him, police stated in a release.