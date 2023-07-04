LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after she ran a red light, hitting another vehicle before hitting a palm tree, according to a release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

At around 11:36 p.m. on Monday, July 3, officers with the NLVPD were called to the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

According to a release from the NLVPD, a black Honda Accord was traveling east on Cheyenne Avenue when it ran through a red light at the intersection, hitting a gray Nissan Sentra.

The Honda then hit a palm tree off the road. The driver of the Honda, believed to be a woman in her early 20s, was taken to the University Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The release said that she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The driver and passengers of the Nissan were also taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the Honda driver, as well as her cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after her next of kin is notified.

These are the preliminary details and this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on their website.