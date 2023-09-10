LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are requesting help searching for a missing man in North Las Vegas.

Nicolas Ortega, 60, was last seen Saturday, Sept. 9 around 6:30 a.m. close to his home in the 5300 block of Santa Fe Heights Street near North 5th Street and East Ann Road, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Ortega is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a black hat. He walks with a distinct gait and must use a cane to stand, a release stated.

Nicolas Ortega, 60 (Credit: NLVPD)

Police say Ortega is diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Anyone with information on Ortega’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.