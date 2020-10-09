North Las Vegas police report murder-suicide at apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police responding to an early Friday call found a man dead and a woman armed with a gun in an apartment on East Cheyenne Avenue.

Police treated backed out of the apartment when the woman refused to obey commands, and officers began evacuating neighbors when a gunshot was heard from inside the apartment.

Police used a robot, and determined the woman was dead inside the apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The initial call at about 2 a.m. indicated there was a suicidal woman at the apartments in the 2600 block of East Cheyenne, just east of Interstate 15. The woman who shot herself is believed to be the initial caller.

Officers evacuated eight apartments and were treating the scene as a barricade situation before the woman was found dead.

Police are calling the event a murder-suicide. Officers released no more information on what led to the shooting.

The victim was a Hispanic man in his 50s, and the woman was believed to be 52 years old.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.