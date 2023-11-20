LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A shooting on Halloween night left a high school student dead, and weeks later North Las Vegas police released the frantic 911 calls.

17-year-old SeMauri Norris-Johnson was killed near Tropical and Camino Eldorado Parkways.

According to North Las Vegas Police, SeMauri and a group of teenage boys, wearing ski masks, got out of a car and approached two trick-or-treaters. That’s when shots were fired, killing SeMauri.

911 call:

Caller: “There is somebody shot dead in front of my house, I don’t know what happened, I just heard people screaming.”

Caller: “There’s a little boy dead on the floor ‘Oh my God.'”

911 dispatch operator: “Okay, so somebody has been injured?”

The shooting was partially caught on a home security video.

No arrests have been made in the weeks since the shooting, police said.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.