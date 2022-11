LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A pregnant juvenile is in critical condition after being struck by a car in North Las Vegas.

According to North Las Vegas police, the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Friday at Winder Avenue and Losee Road (just south of East Ann Road).

Police claim the juvenile was crossing Losee when she was struck by the vehicle. She was taken to UMC Trauma with critical injuries.

This incident is still being investigated by police. Check back for updates.