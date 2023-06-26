LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas residents are getting a chance to ask questions and meet police officers this week in separate events.

Announcements on Facebook invite the public to take part in events on Tuesday and Wednesday.

COMMUNITY CONNECTION: On Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., North Las Vegas Police Department personnel will be at the Boys and Girls Club at 2530 E. Carey. The event is intended “to open the lines of communication between the NLVPD and our residents. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and obtain answers directly from NLVPD personnel,” according to the post. Information on statistics, trends and topics of importance will be presented.

WEDNESDAY WELLNESS WALK: On Wednesday at 8 a.m., police will be at the Village Lodge at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. “This event provides a relaxed environment for residents and officers to come together in an informal, neutral space to promote good health, build relationships and enjoy a breath of fresh air. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in their neighborhoods.” A 3-mile walk is planned. For more information, call 702-633-1808.

North Las Vegas police post information about community events on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NLVPD and also on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/northlasvegaspd/.