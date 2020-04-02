North Las Vegas police officer tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An officer on the North Las Vegas Police force has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Patrick Walker, city of North Las Vegas spokesman, the officer began experiencing symptoms on March 28 and immediately self-quarantined. The officer was tested on March 30 and received notification that the test was positive.

The officer is at home and being checked on daily by medical staff.

“The safety of our citizens and our employees is our top concern,” said Patrick Walker, City of North Las Vegas spokesman. “For nearly a month, we’ve had a process in place for employees who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, and in this case, the system worked exactly as intended, and this officer followed those procedures, minimizing potential spread to coworkers and residents.” Patrick Walker, spokesman for city of North Las Vegas

As a precautionary measure, the officer’s patrol partner is also on a 14-day quarantine, but is not presenting any symptoms.