LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas police officer who police say shot his daughter to death before killing himself early Sunday morning had a previous arrest on a DUI charge in 2020, along with a department “Life Saving Award” in 2019.

Israel Molina, a six-year veteran assigned to patrol, was one of two officers credited with preventing a suicide just over three years ago.

The North Las Vegas Police Department identified Molina as the off-duty officer involved in the shooting just before 4 a.m. in a gated community near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street. Metro police responded to the call.

“Our hearts truly go out to the family and we offer our deepest condolences to all those affected,” according to a statement released Monday by Alexander Cuevas, public information officer for the North Las Vegas Police Department.

On Nov. 22, 2020, Molina was arrested on suspicion of DUI, North Las Vegas police said after the incident. He also faced a property damage charge in the incident.

On April 13, 2019, Molina and another officer were dispatched to an apartment building after receiving a call about a 13-year-old boy attempting to commit suicide. When officers arrived, they saw the boy’s mother holding onto her son, who was dangling from a third-floor balcony. The mother was yelling that her child was slipping from her grasp.

Molina and the other officer ran into the apartment and grabbed the 165-pound boy, just as his mother’s grip gave way, according to an account provided by police. They pulled the boy back over the balcony and into the apartment. “Had it not been for the swift actions of Officers (Rob) Sherburne and Molina, the child would have succeeded in taking his own life.”

The shooting early Sunday occurred on Perryville Avenue, just southeast of Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons. The incident occurred after an argument between Molina and his wife after returning home from a night out, according to Metro Police Lt. Jason Johansson. Molina threatened to kill his daughter and himself, Johansson said, and the wife took the son into the teen’s bedroom.

Molina entered the bedroom to shoot the wife, and the son was wounded in the hand by gunshots, Johansson said. The wife then fled to a neighbor’s garage where the second of two 911 calls were placed.

Molina returned to the residence where police say he shot himself and his daughter. Johansson did not provide the ages of the children. He said the shootings were under investigation by Metro.

SWAT teams went inside the house and found the man and daughter dead, Johansson said.

For those experiencing domestic violence, help is available at several local agencies, including:

The Shade Tree (702) 385-0072

SafeNest (702) 877-0133

Or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800 799-7233