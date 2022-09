LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested over the weekend and is facing charges of domestic battery, according to the department.

Officer Eric Halverson was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 25, a spokesperson confirmed.

Officer Halverson is in his 16th year with the department and has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

No other details were released. A booking photo was not immediately available.