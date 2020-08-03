North Las Vegas police need public’s help in homicide investigation

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened last month on June 10. The public is asked to help in identifying a potential suspect.

The preliminary investigation revealed on Wednesday, June 10 around 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Donovan Way, just south of East Craig Road, in reference to an illegal shooting.

According to police, three male homeless persons in the area were in an argument with four other persons, three males, and one female.

Gunfire erupted by one of the three males, according to the report.

Two of the three homeless victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the third victim succumbed to his wounds and died later that night.

Two of the suspects were caught on surveillance video, in the area together, on the day of the shooting.

The first suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens early 20’s, about 6’0, 170 lbs, and black braided hair. Rides a BMX style bike with red rims and red pegs. On the day of the shooting, he was seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, white sneakers with a brown backpack.

The second suspect is described as a Black male late teens early 20’s, about 6’0, 170 lbs, and black cornrows. Rides a scooter. On the day of the shooting, he was wearing a grey t-shirt, gray pants, and dark Vans shoes.

Two of the same suspects were captured on surveillance in May, a few weeks prior to the shooting wearing different clothing.

Detectives are still working on a motive for the homicide and are working around the clock attempting to identify a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.