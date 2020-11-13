NLV Police seek public’s help in locating endangered, runaway juvenile

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police need your help in locating a 14-year-old male juvenile who ran away from home. Alex Marshall was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 4, near the area of Clayton and Lone Mountain.

Marshall was reported missing around 8:15 a.m.

Further investigation into his case revealed the situation needed to be upgraded from a “runaway” to “endangered runaway.” He has been known to frequent barbershops in the area.

Marshall is described as a Black male, about 5’ 6”, weighting 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, bleached blue jeans, multi-colored Vans and a black Nike backpack.

Marshall suffers from “medical issues” and does not have access to his medications.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marshall is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.