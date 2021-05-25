North Las Vegas police nab 146 speeders during ‘Zero Fatalities’ enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police cited 146 drivers for speeding during a May 9-10 traffic enforcement event.
Officers made a total of 197 stops, issuing citations and making some arrests, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division:
- Speed violations – 146
- Drivers License violations – 25
- Insurance violations – 16
- Registration violations – 13
- Red light violations – 7
- Equipment violation – 1
- Failure to yield – 1
- All “others” – 6
The enforcement effort was part of the state’s “Zero Fatalities” program, intended to increase public awareness about making better decisions while driving.
Visit https://zerofatalitiesnv.com for more information.