North Las Vegas police nab 146 speeders during ‘Zero Fatalities’ enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police cited 146 drivers for speeding during a May 9-10 traffic enforcement event.

Officers made a total of 197 stops, issuing citations and making some arrests, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division:

Speed violations – 146

Drivers License violations – 25

Insurance violations – 16

Registration violations – 13

Red light violations – 7

Equipment violation – 1

Failure to yield – 1

All “others” – 6

The enforcement effort was part of the state’s “Zero Fatalities” program, intended to increase public awareness about making better decisions while driving.

Visit https://zerofatalitiesnv.com for more information.