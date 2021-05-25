North Las Vegas police nab 146 speeders during ‘Zero Fatalities’ enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police cited 146 drivers for speeding during a May 9-10 traffic enforcement event.

Officers made a total of 197 stops, issuing citations and making some arrests, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division:

  • Speed violations – 146
  • Drivers License violations – 25
  • Insurance violations – 16
  • Registration violations – 13
  • Red light violations – 7
  • Equipment violation – 1
  • Failure to yield – 1
  • All “others” – 6

The enforcement effort was part of the state’s “Zero Fatalities” program, intended to increase public awareness about making better decisions while driving.

Visit https://zerofatalitiesnv.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

