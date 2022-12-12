LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating after a man died shortly after being found injured near an intersection last week.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 7, officers received a report of an injured person at the intersection of East Craig Road and Berg Street, where they found a man suffering from blunt force trauma, according to police.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

His identification will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.