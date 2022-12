LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police have arrested a man accused of a bank robbery after he told police he “needed to pay some bills.”

Chad Michael Nichols, 43, was arrested on Monday, in connection with the bank robbery on Dec. 2, at the 3100 block of West Ann Road.

In an arrest report, Nichols told police that “he robbed the bank because he was out of work as a truck driver and needed to pay some bills.”

No other details were released regarding the bank robbery investigation.