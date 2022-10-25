LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stealing a car with two children inside from the parking lot of a convenience store allegedly dropped them off somewhere and led police on a chase before vomiting in a patrol car, according to his arrest report.

Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, faces charges including grand larceny, second-degree kidnapping, and child neglect.

On Monday, Oct. 24 just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a convenience store in the 4000 block of Cheyenne Avenue after a person reported she was in the stole when her vehicle had been stolen with her 9-year-old and 11-month-old children still inside.

Estrada had been sitting at the slot machines in the store before he walked out, jumped into the car, and took off with the children in the car, the report said.

The children’s mother ran out and was seen trying to open the doors as Estrada drove away. She eventually started chasing the vehicle on foot but was not successful, the report said.

Estrada later pulled over about two to three blocks from the store and told the children to get out. The 9-year-old child walked back with the other child in her arms, the report said.

Less than 10 minutes after the vehicle was stolen, officers saw a car driving 64 mph in a 30 mph zone on 5th Street approaching the intersection with Gowan Road.

The driver, identified as Estrada, kept speeding while officers tried to pull him over. Estrada crashed into another car, ran several red lights, and crashed again until he stopped, the report said.

Police learned during the lengthy chase that he was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the convenience store on Cheyenne and that two children were reported to be seated in the van when it had been stolen.

After stopping, Estrada got out of the car while officers told him to stop moving before laying on the ground and saying he needed help. He told police that he had dropped the children off but did not say where.

Estrada became “agitated and combative” when police were putting him in a patrol car and vomited. Police learned he had been driving with a suspended driver’s license but did not suspect impairment.

Estrada received treatment at a hospital before being booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.