LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday on over 20 felony charges related to kidnapping, burglary, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Khalil Lites, 23, is facing 22 charges:

  • Robbery with a deadly weapon, 4 counts
  • Kidnapping with a deadly weapon, 6 counts
  • Burglary with a deadly weapon, 4 counts
  • Carrying a concealed explosive or firearm, 4 counts
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle
  • Possession of a firearm as a prohibited person
  • Obtaining and using someone else’s personal identification information
  • Failing to stop at a traffic signal

Police did not release more information detailing the circumstances related to Lites’ arrest or charges.