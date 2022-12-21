LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect Tuesday on over 20 felony charges related to kidnapping, burglary, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Khalil Lites, 23, is facing 22 charges:
- Robbery with a deadly weapon, 4 counts
- Kidnapping with a deadly weapon, 6 counts
- Burglary with a deadly weapon, 4 counts
- Carrying a concealed explosive or firearm, 4 counts
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
- Possession of a firearm as a prohibited person
- Obtaining and using someone else’s personal identification information
- Failing to stop at a traffic signal
Police did not release more information detailing the circumstances related to Lites’ arrest or charges.