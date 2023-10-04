LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a woman in a Monday shooting that left one man dead.

Keara Drayer, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Criminal Apprehension Team, multi-jurisdictional task force led by the FBI, on charges of open murder and challenging to fight with a deadly weapon, police said.

Keara Drayer, 21, faces charges of open murder and challenging to fight with a deadly weapon. (NLVPD)

On Monday around 4 p.m., North Las Vegas officers responded to the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court near Lone Mountain Road and Commerce Street after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as 21-year-old Jimmy Smith III, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.