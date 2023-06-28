NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — Police are looking for a person who may have information on a homicide that occurred in North Las Vegas in June.

North Las Vegas police say the person may have information related to the shooting death of a man in his 20s in the area of Dillon Avenue and North Bassler Street in North Las Vegas at approximately 6:35 p.m. on June 17.

Photo provided by the North Las Vegas Police Department

The person is described as a female with a light complexion wearing glasses and a red shirt tied around her waist. She got into a black, late model Chevrolet pickup, seen leaving the area of North Bassler Street and Dillon Avenue around the time of the shooting.

Photo provided by the North Las Vegas Police Department

Anyone with information on the person’s location and vehicle pictured or about the shooting is asked to contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.