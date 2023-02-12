North Las Vegas pollice are lookibng for Danny Conn, 62, who was last seen Saturday morning.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are looking for a man, 62, who was last seen Saturday morning.

Danny Conn, 62, went missing from an area near North Decatur Boulevard and West Cheyenne Avenue at about 9 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said on Twitter early Sunday morning.

He is 6 feet 1, weighs about 200 pounds and was wearing a blue shirt, a blue hooded sweater with black pants and a black baseball cap, police said.

Anyone with information can call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.