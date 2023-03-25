LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are looking for a driver in an early Saturday fatal hit and run.

A man in his 50s or 60s was found in the road near the 2900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near North Pecos Road, at about 2:45 a.m., police said, and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The department’s major collision investigation unit said preliminary details indicate the man was in the road outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The driver also failed to contact police, according to the investigation.

The name of the victim will be released upon notification of family, police said.

Anyone who has more information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department, 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or online at rimestoppersofnv.com.