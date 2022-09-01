LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police and other Nevada law enforcement have made plans to keep state roads and highways safe over the holiday weekend by emphasizing the dangers of drunk or impaired driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day. That’s one person every 52 minutes.

The impaired drivers campaign will take place over the holiday weekend. Times scheduled will be on Saturday, September 3 from 8:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. on September 4, and Sunday, September 4, from 6:00 P.M. until midnight.

The focus will be within North Las Vegas, as well as in LVMPD’s Downtown Area Command. NLV police will dedicate extra officers to concentrating on people who appear to be impaired, and traffic collision causing violations that are caused by alcohol or drug use.

NLV police have asked the public to practice the following:

Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, and choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.

If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Help them arrange a sober ride home.

If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service, or a sober friend.

If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seatbelt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Nevada’s goal is Zero Fatalities on our roads. To reach this goal it is critical to always drive sober. Visit this site for more information.