North Las Vegas police issue second request for help in solving June 2020 shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide that occurred in June of last year. It’s the second time they’ve sought help in the case.

David Warnock, 46, was shot and killed in a parking lot near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive. His body was found at 4 a.m. on June 20, 2020. The area where is was found is near apartments behind the Lucky Club, just off I-15 at Cheyenne.

Police previously asked for tips in August of last year.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Callers may remain anonymous at their request. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.