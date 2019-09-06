North Las Vegas Police is searching for a missing endangered man

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — The North Police Las Vegas Department issued a public search for a 36-year-old man who went missing on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at 9 a.m.

NLVPD reports that Steven Roberts Jr., was last seen leaving his residence in the 1100 block of Stone River Court, near Bruce Street and Cartier Avenue, in a white 2012 Nissan Altima, with Nevada license plate number: 594H25.

Authorities are asking the public’s help in locating Steven Roberts Jr., and they believe that he may need medical attention as he is on medication and does not have this with him.

Steven is described as a black male standing 6’03” and 200 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steven Robert Jr., is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.