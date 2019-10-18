UPDATE: North Las Vegas Police officer shot at suspect who rammed patrol vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas Police officer was involved in a shooting Friday morning that followed a brief car chase and involved the suspect’s car ramming the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The suspect remains at large, according to Officer Eric Leavitt and it is unknown if the suspect was hit.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 4800 block of Polar Lights Court near Ann Road and Decatur Boulevard.

Leavitt said the officers were making a vehicle stop because the car’s license plate did not match the vehicle. The suspect led the officers on a brief chase that went into the neighborhood where the suspect’s car rammed into the patrol vehicle causing one of the two officers in the vehicle to suffer minor injuries.

One of the officers fired several times at the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect fled the scene, Leavitt said. Police expect to release a description of the vehicle later.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is assisting with the investigation since it impacted both jurisdictions.

The injured officer was treated at the scene.