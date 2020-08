NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a shooting in a northeast Valley neighborhood. The incident occurred in the 3000 block of East Dillon Avenue near East Lake Mead and Belmont Street.

Police say two people were shot, and one was self-transported. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

They also relayed officers are receiving conflicting stories, and additional details are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.