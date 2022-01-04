North Las Vegas police investigating shooting death from early December

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in early December.

A 10:41 p.m. call on Dec. 6 to the 4100 block of Jessica Marie Street, just southwest of Craig Road and Revere Street, led to officers finding a man believed to be in his 20s with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma, police said.

The man died “a few days later,” according to a Tuesday statement from North Las Vegas police.

The victim’s name was not released by police.

“To help protect the integrity of the case, suspect or arrest information is not available at this time,” according to North Las Vegas police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.