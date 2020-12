NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are currently responding to a homicide in the area of Revere Street and Brooks Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and MLK Boulevard. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Once police arrived at the scene, a man in his 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide is still under investigation and no other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.