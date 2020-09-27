North Las Vegas Police investigating deadly shooting near MLK, Carey

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas. It happened at a car wash in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, near the intersection with Carey Avenue at about 10:50 a.m. Sunday.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found a male victim who was shot in the head. The man was taken to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation has revelaed the suspect got away prior to the police arriving on scene. Officers are currently interviewing witnesses to find out what led up to the shooting.

Police do not believe this is a random act of violence.

Detectives will be on scene for the next few hours, so if you are driving in the area, be alert.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.