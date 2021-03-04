North Las Vegas Police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was killed in a shooting an apartment complex in North Las Vegas Wednesday evening.

According to North Las Vegas Police, officers responded to the 3900 block of N. Scott Robinson which is near Alexander Road and MLK Boulevard and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, believed to be in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe this is a random killing and are asking anyone with information to contact North Las Vegas Police at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.

The coroner’s office hasn’t released the identity of the shooting victim.





