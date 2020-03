NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer in the northeast part of the Las Vegas valley.

According to North Las Vegas Police Department’s Twitter account, people are being asked to avoid the area of Lamb Boulevard near the I-15. The I-15 northbound exit to Lamb is closed.

****Breaking****Officers are working an officer involved shooting on Lamb south of the I-15. Please avoid the area. PIO enroute. Briefing will happen in a few hours after information gathered. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) March 4, 2020

