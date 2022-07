LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man believed to be in his 40s was found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday night in North Las Vegas.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

North Las Vegas police responded to the 3000 block of Balcones Fault at about 7:40 p.m. The neighborhood is near the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Losee Road.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene.

No additional details were available.