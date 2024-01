LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near the downtown area.

It took place on Dec. 31, in the 2800 block of East Taylor Avenue near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road, according to police.

North Las Vegas officer-involved shooting in the 2800 block of East Taylor Avenue on Dec. 31, 2023. (Madison Kimbro/KLAS)

