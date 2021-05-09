North Las Vegas Police investigate homicide, not believed to be ‘random act’

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death inside a trailer Sunday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Griswold Street after receiving calls about an injured person inside a trailer.

Officers arrived and located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, believed to be in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.



“This is not believed to be a random act of violence,” the NLVPD noted in a news release. Detectives and CSI are pursuing leads in the investigation.

Suspect or arrest information is not available at this time.

The Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim, and the cause and manner of death, after proper notification to next of kin.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.