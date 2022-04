LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide following reports of a shooting.

The incident occurred on Friday at about 9:30 p.m. near Carey and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Once police arrived they discovered the body of a man.

The intersection at Carey and McCarran is closed due to the investigation.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.