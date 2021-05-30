North Las Vegas Police investigate deadly shooting near Lake Mead, Civic Center

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Webster Street, just east of Civic Center Drive. The call came out just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one person is confirmed dead from a gunshot wound. The victim is believed to be a man in his 30s.

Police say this is not believed to be a random act of violence. No information has been released about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story.