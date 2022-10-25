LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a shooting at a bus stop that left one man dead.

It happened on Tuesday at approximately 7:46 p.m. near the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard north.

When officers arrived they found the man who is believed to be in his 30’s injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com