NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in North Las Vegas are investigating their first homicide of the new year.

Police were responding to a call Wednesday morning of a person passed out in a gutter on Indian Ridge Drive near Ann Road and Camino Al Norte. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the man was shot and had been dead for hours.

There is no word yet on the victim’s identity. Police said he did not live in the neighborhood.