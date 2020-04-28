North Las Vegas Police identify officer from officer-involved shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department has identified the officer involved in last week’s officer-involved shooting.

Officer Alexander Cuevas was involved in the incident that occurred in the 700 block of East Nelson on April 23. Cuevas is on routine paid administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome. He’s been with the department for four years.

Cuevas shot Fred Brown after responding to a domestic violence call. Brown later died at a hospital.

Brown tried to choke one officer after a confrontation inside a residence. Officers were accompanying a woman to the apartment after she insisted on going back to get her phone and a shoe, a news release said.

The woman had earlier fled the apartment to a convenience store and called police, reporting she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Officers tried to talk her out of going back, but when she would not comply, they went with her to ensure she would be safe.

Officers indicated Nelson started to fight with officers when they told him they had grounds to arrest him.

An earlier report indicated Cuevas was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The woman who reported the assault have not been identified.