North Las Vegas Police host inaugural back-to-school event

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are helping students get ready for the new school year. They held a back-to-school revival event Saturday and saw a big turnout.

Not only were tons of school supplies given out, but they also offered free haircuts for kids and COVID-19 vaccines, along with dental and vision checks.

The event was designed to help families as they send their kids back to the classroom after a tough year.

Through the pandemic, this really helps them because we couldn’t really do too much when they’re going back to school and like I said we pay bills and a lot of stuff so coming up here we took advantage of it so they can all get school supplies,” said parent Victor Salmon.

This was the first “Cops Back to School Revive” event put together by North Las Vegas City Council and police.