North Las Vegas Police host community outreach forum at Mob Museum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is reaching out to build better relationships with the community they serve.

Its community outreach unit held a public forum Sunday at the Mob Museum.

A fairly new unit that has only been active for about two years — the “Community Outreach Unit” — is looking to build trust among residents and businesses around town.

Officers discussed several of their community-based programs, such as their police athletic league program that works with the youth.

They also spoke on their “community cam” program, which is designed to take advantage of the abundance of video surveillance systems at homes and businesses across North Las Vegas to help reduce crime.

North Las Vegas Officer, Caitlyn Ebert explains why the “COP” unit is so vital to our area.

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding and misinformation about what a police department does or how they can help and that kind of thing between the community and this kind of bridges that gap and gives them the info that they need and also introduces them to their police officers on a more one on one level,” said Officer Caitlyn Ebert.

The four-officer unit also focus on the homelessness crisis in North Las Vegas.