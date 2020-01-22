North Las Vegas Police honor 39 employees during special ceremony

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police honored 39 employees for their bravery and excellence at City Hall tonight.

“A lot of people don’t have to think about, that I’m going off to work, I’ll see you at five for dinner, and you kiss the kids, and you know you’re coming back,” said North Las Vegas Chief of Police Pamela Ojeda. “This is something that’s constantly on our head every day.”

Chief Ojeda thanked the officers for their commitment to the job.

Among those recognized was a group of patrol officers and dispatchers who worked together to stop a homicide suspect from hurting another person.

Two patrol officers who stopped a violent suspect in a vehicle by putting themselves in harm’s way were also honored.