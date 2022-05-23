LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friendly competition brought crew members from the North Las Vegas Police Department and Fire Department together for a good cause.

The Red Cross ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive asked both agencies to encourage blood donations.

Then donors voted for their favorite agency before giving blood, and the team of first responders with the most votes was declared the winner at the end of the drive.

Victor Mancilla the public education specialist for the City of North Las Vegas says the event brings out a fun and competitive streak in many who participate.

“It’s a friendly competition we have with each other. We’re pretty competitive as it is anyway so we’re always revving each other, giving each other a hard time but it’s out of love. So this is just a way to become more competitive and show to the community,” Mancilla said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department ended up winning the 1st annual NLV Battle of the Badges.

99 units of blood were collected with the potential to save nearly 300 lives.

The blood drive took place at Aliante Hotel and Casino.

For more information on donations call 1-800-RED-CROSS.