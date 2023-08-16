LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police detectives arrested the suspects involved in two recent homicide cases.

The first homicide happened on May 29 around 10:56 p.m. Officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds outside of an apartment building located on the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to police.

Detectives identified Hector Paramo-Cervantes, 19, as the suspect. On Aug. 15, he was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for the charge of open murder with deadly weapon.

Hector Paramo-Cervantes, 19 (Credit: NLVPD)

The second homicide happened on Aug. 11 around 8:45 p.m. Officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a business on the 5700 block of Losee Road. It was determined that the suspect fled the scene before police arrived, police stated in a report. The victim was taken to UMC where he died from his injuries on Aug. 13.

Detectives identified Aulijah Muhamad-Leavelle, 18, as the suspect. On Aug. 15, he was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team and was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Aulijah Muhamad-Leavelle, 18 (Credit: NLVPD)

The identification of the victims in each case, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have information about these crimes is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To Remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website.