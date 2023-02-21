LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of North Las Vegas announced that they will be offering a variety of big-dollar hiring incentives in an effort to attract lateral recruits or existing officers to join the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The package of incentives includes:

$30,000 bonus for lateral police officers joining the North Las Vegas team.

$5,000 one-time relocation allowance for new hires from outside of the Las Vegas Valley and who will reside in the City of North Las Vegas.

$5,000 hiring incentive for honorably discharged military members or active members of the National Guard and Reserves paid out after passing backgrounds and officially being hired.

“The future is bright in North Las Vegas and we are excited to offer opportunities for skilled law enforcement professionals to join our tight-knit team of first responders,” said a release from the city.

Other employment benefits include:

Salary range $61K-98K** (based on experience)

Modified field training

4-Day work week

Shift differential pay

Multilingual pay

PERS retirement pension

Comprehensive medical benefits

14 Annual holidays

Education incentives

457 Option

Annual uniform allowance

To learn more and apply, visit the North Las Vegas Police Department hiring site.

All incentives are subject to requirements and at the discretion of the hiring agency.