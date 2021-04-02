North Las Vegas Police Department, 2 officers sued in civil rights case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is suing the North Las Vegas Police Department and two officers, accusing them of battery and violations of his civil rights.

Jonas Rand alleges Officer Darren Rigsby and another officer identified only as “Officer Thatcher” harassed him as he sat at a bus stop on the April 20, 2019. After a search of Rand’s backpack, “Officer Rigsby then violently threw Plaintiff to the ground,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Nevada, seeks $4 million — $2 million from the police department and $1 million each from the officers.

Rand is represented by attorney E. Brent Bryson.

Rand was waiting at a bus stop after attending a costume party, according to the lawsuit. The exact location of the incident was not specified.

The officers were in the area looking for a Hispanic male suspect involved in a breaking-and-entering case. The officers told Rand he fit the description of the suspect, according to the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff is an African American male that does not fit the description,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiff was arrested by the officers and placed in a patrol car without the officers asking for his name. Plaintiff was then taken to a hospital for treatment to his injuries after remaining in the back of the patrol vehicle for an extended period of time.”

A picture of Rand after the incident appears on a “Justice for Jonas” Facebook page.

“After Plaintiff was released from the hospital, he was taken to jail and spent one day in jail before being ‘bailed out.’ Plaintiff was charged with Resisting a Public Officer. That charge was later dismissed,” according to the lawsuit.