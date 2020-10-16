North Las Vegas Police awarded $60K to put toward pedestrian safety

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department announced Thursday the department has been awarded $60,000 from the Office of Traffic Safety. The award is for the department’s “Pedestrian Safety, Education and Awareness Traffic Safety Program.”

The goal of the program is provide the public with “innovative educational information about pedestrian safety to decrease pedestrian fatalities.”

NLVPD officials say they will use the money to team up with other area law enforcement for numerous pedestrian-focused events through September 2021.