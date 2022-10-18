LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered man.

Josue Parra-Meza was last seen on Oct. 18 around 2:30 p.m. near his home located near West Ann Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas.

Police said Parra-Meza suffers from a diminished mental capacity, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and has seizures, as well as violent tendencies. He is also non-verbal but knows some Spanish.

Police described Parra-Meza as a Hispanic male adult, 5’8″ and 233 lbs, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray-blue tank top with faded letters on the front, tie-dyed green basketball shorts with blue and white stripes, and black sliders as shoes.

Josue Parra-Meza (Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parra-Meza is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.