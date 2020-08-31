UPDATE: Man located after he was reported missing in North Las Vegas located

UPDATE: Eugene Johnson has been found, according to North Las Vegas police.

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police need help locating a 64-year-old man who went missing Monday around 5 a.m. in North Las Vegas.

Police say Eugene Johnson was last seen by his family, near his home in the 5900 block of Nuevo Leon Street. That is in the area of Tropical Parkway and Valley Drive in North Las Vegas.

Johnson is described as a Black male, about 5’ 11” and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a teal Carolina Panthers NFL Jersey #19.

North Las Vegas Police say Johnson suffers from dementia, has a history of strokes and has multiple health issues related to his heart. He does not have access to his medications.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.