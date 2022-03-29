LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are asking for help in locating 75-year-old Rosa Maria Lopez.

Lopez was last seen on Monday at around 11 p.m. in her home in the 1000 block of West Carey Grove Ave. and was discovered missing by family at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

She is described as a light-skinned Hispanic woman about 4’10” and around 115 pounds. She has short light brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light purple shirt with a flower print, dark blue sweats and black Sketcher shoes.

She may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call police at 702-633-9111.